$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Brokerages expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post $123.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.79 million and the lowest is $117.72 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year sales of $355.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.94 million to $362.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $437.01 million, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $26,399.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,442.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,318 shares of company stock worth $15,197,935 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.88.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit