$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post $123.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.79 million and the lowest is $117.72 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year sales of $355.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.94 million to $362.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $437.01 million, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $26,399.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,442.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $46,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,318 shares of company stock worth $15,197,935 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,115. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.88.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.