$17.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce sales of $17.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.60 million and the lowest is $4.42 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $64.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $70.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.07 million, with estimates ranging from $55.10 million to $240.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 159.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGMO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 184.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 101,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.36. 1,508,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,378. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

