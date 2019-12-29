$36.40 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report sales of $36.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the lowest is $36.20 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $146.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $146.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $145.25 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $146.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million.

MBWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,765. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $597.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 49.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

