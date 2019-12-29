360 Capital Total Return Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TOT)

360 Capital Total Return Fund (ASX:TOT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

360 Capital Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of A$1.15 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of A$1.25 ($0.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.19.

360 Capital Total Return Fund Company Profile

360 Capital Total Return Sub Fund specializes in real estate investing.

