$409.72 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to report $409.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.57 million and the highest is $411.50 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $307.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAST. BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

