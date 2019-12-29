$493.53 Million in Sales Expected for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will report sales of $493.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.30 million and the lowest is $489.00 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $515.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.27 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MTW. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

MTW traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 236,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $616.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 513.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Manitowoc by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

