$532.89 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report $532.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.07 million and the highest is $562.40 million. MYR Group posted sales of $446.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $148,731.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares in the company, valued at $10,865,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock worth $209,388. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 3,384.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $32.08. 31,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.