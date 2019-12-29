$554.83 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post $554.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $544.00 million and the highest is $573.60 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $425.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGIH. BTIG Research increased their price target on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $84.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

LGIH traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,036. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.47. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3,365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 262,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

