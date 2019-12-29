58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WUBA shares. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

WUBA stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $66.54. 195,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. 58.com has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. 58.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 58.com will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WUBA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 118,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

