$65.25 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to post sales of $65.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $65.49 million. Vishay Precision Group posted sales of $76.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full year sales of $280.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.82 million to $280.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $290.08 million, with estimates ranging from $280.15 million to $300.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 1,214 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $42,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $545,227. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.76. 30,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,870. Vishay Precision Group has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $457.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

