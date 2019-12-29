$78.71 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post sales of $78.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the highest is $79.40 million. LivePerson posted sales of $65.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $291.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.50 million to $292.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $351.10 million, with estimates ranging from $346.44 million to $356.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPSN shares. William Blair initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.93.

LPSN stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 531,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,428,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

