$800,000.00 in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Wall Street analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $9.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit