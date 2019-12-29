$800,000.00 in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $9.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

