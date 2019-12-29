$889.07 Million in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to announce sales of $889.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $850.00 million and the highest is $924.40 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $853.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $842.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.01 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

DAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 645,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

