Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 2,049,376 shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $266,418.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,821.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total value of $532,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of GNMX remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 614,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

