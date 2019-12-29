AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.44.

AFL stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.51.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

