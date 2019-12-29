Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Get Agilysys alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.74 million, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 430.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 51.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 15.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 25.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilysys (AGYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.