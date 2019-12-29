AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post $66.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.83 million and the highest is $69.10 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $53.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $176.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.93 million to $178.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $182.62 million, with estimates ranging from $179.23 million to $186.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.36 million.

Separately, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 318,485 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,609,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,548 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,641. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.