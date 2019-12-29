AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One AirSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, IDEX, Liqui and Gatecoin. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, AirSwap, OKEx, Gatecoin, Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.