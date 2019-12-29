Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.08.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.19. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $483,529,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $9,936,531.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth $2,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

