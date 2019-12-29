Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.65. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

