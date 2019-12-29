America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 104.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ ATAX remained flat at $$7.84 during trading hours on Friday. 163,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $476.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.29.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

ATAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

