American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Short Interest Update

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

AMRB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 19.24%. Analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.