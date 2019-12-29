AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.57. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

