Ampleforth Tops 24-Hour Volume of $792,555.00 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $792,555.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00013905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.06091200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,638,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

