Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.32. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $555.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CLF. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,265.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 235.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,887,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,080,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

