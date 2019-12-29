Analysts Anticipate FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). FibroGen posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 269.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ FGEN traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $44.89. 596,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,285. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 1.84. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $159,645.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,761.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $220,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,646. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

