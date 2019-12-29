Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,142,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 666.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 68.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 804.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 431,512 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 881,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,627. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. KB Home has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

