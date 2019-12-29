Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) to announce sales of $16.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. Rockwell Medical reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year sales of $62.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.65 million to $63.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.91 million, with estimates ranging from $75.22 million to $104.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rockwell Medical.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 57.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RMTI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 14.3% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 31.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMTI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 615,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $168.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.45.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.