Analysts Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.38 Million

Equities analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post sales of $8.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.58 million and the highest is $9.61 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $31.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $34.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.18 million, with estimates ranging from $33.57 million to $41.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSKN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on STRATA Skin Sciences in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

NASDAQ:SSKN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,066. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

