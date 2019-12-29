Analysts Anticipate Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) to post $229.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.60 million. Tallgrass Energy reported sales of $220.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full year sales of $865.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.20 million to $881.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $886.40 million, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $986.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tallgrass Energy.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 509,108 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,095 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

TGE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.11. 6,400,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,529,483. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. Tallgrass Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.