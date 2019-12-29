Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.76 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to post $412.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.89 million and the highest is $416.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $403.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $64.57. 134,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,954. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,447 shares of company stock worth $7,224,100. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $321,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fabrinet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Fabrinet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 16.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 46.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

