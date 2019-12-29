Analysts Expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 35.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4,173.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 417,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 408,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $110.25. 566,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,689. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

