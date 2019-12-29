Analysts Set NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $34.00

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NMIH traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 442,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,446. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NMI has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.67 million. NMI had a net margin of 44.92% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 76,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $2,537,643.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,177 shares in the company, valued at $18,788,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $71,361.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 494,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,301 shares of company stock worth $12,965,904 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

