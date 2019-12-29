Analysts Set QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) PT at $54.63

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.63.
QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $54.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,679.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $382,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 306,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $55.13.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
Further Reading: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.