Analysts Set QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) PT at $54.63

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $54.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,679.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $382,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,063.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 380,815 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,856,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,909,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,102,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,161,000 after acquiring an additional 263,072 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $10,682,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 306,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $55.13.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

