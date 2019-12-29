Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $254,070.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,175.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rambus by 37.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 280,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,108,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 335,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,257. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Rambus has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.26). Rambus had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.