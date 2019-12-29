Analyzing Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (NASDAQ:ASNB)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Insulet and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 1 8 8 0 2.41 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insulet currently has a consensus price target of $158.82, indicating a potential downside of 7.93%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insulet is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 2.38% 10.34% 2.10% AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 13.71% -293.13% 16.33%

Risk & Volatility

Insulet has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 328% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insulet and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $563.82 million 18.91 $3.29 million $0.05 3,450.20 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 1.06 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Summary

Insulet beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod. It sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, Israel, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

