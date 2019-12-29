APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of ASX ADI traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$2.95 ($2.09). 86,997 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03. APN Industria REIT has a 1 year low of A$2.67 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of A$3.07 ($2.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.92. The stock has a market cap of $534.40 million and a P/E ratio of 23.79.

Get APN Industria REIT alerts:

About APN Industria REIT

APN Industria REIT (‘Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $692 million portfolio of 24 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for APN Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APN Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.