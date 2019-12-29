Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 28th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,208,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 879.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Aqua Metals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aqua Metals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aqua Metals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AQMS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

