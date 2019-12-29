Arion Hits One Day Volume of $62.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Arion has a market capitalization of $27,153.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Arion has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01321917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00124537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,695,423 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.