Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $9.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $10.00 price target on Aspen Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 21,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $155,351.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPU. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Aspen Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 615,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 84,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

ASPU remained flat at $$7.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 31,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,089. Aspen Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

