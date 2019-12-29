Asura Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ASA)

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Asura Coin has a market capitalization of $4,123.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asura Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Asura Coin has traded 89.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asura Coin

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin . The official message board for Asura Coin is medium.com/@asuracoin . The official website for Asura Coin is asuracoin.io . The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin

Asura Coin Token Trading

Asura Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asura Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asura Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

