Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 945,100 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.72.

NASDAQ:AXGT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. 84,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,654. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. Research analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

