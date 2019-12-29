Baader Bank Reiterates €113.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €105.83 ($123.06).

Sixt stock opened at €90.55 ($105.29) on Thursday. Sixt has a 52 week low of €63.85 ($74.24) and a 52 week high of €103.40 ($120.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €87.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.95.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

