Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of MPV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.55. 4,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Dividend History for Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit