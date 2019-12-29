Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of MPV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.55. 4,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.