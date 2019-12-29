Basic Attention Token Trading 10.8% Higher This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $270.47 million and approximately $73.84 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BitBay, Ethfinex and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,403,562 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, DDEX, IDCM, BitBay, Upbit, Livecoin, Bancor Network, WazirX, ABCC, Poloniex, Mercatox, Gate.io, AirSwap, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CPDAX, ZB.COM, Liqui, IDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Binance, Huobi, Koinex, Zebpay, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, ChaoEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

