Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -5.00

Media stories about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Bayerische Motoren Werke’s ranking:

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BAMXF shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. 2,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.