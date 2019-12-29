Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Cap of $91,327.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a market cap of $91,327.00 and approximately $764.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00644104 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,241,522 coins and its circulating supply is 1,103,650 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

