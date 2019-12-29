Beaxy (BXY) Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $257.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00037977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.06092263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036167 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,101,509 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

