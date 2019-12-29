BidaskClub Downgrades Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CETV opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Central European Media Enterprises has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.85 million for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 50.08% and a net margin of 17.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CETV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,810,000 after purchasing an additional 933,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 1,584.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 893,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Central European Media Enterprises by 1,382.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 411,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

