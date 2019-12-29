BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,080. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.86 million. On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 580,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,472.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,284,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,499. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.